Sheffield United v Wigan Athletic
Chris Wilder has fitness concerns over his Sheffield United squad ahead of their home game against Wigan.
The Blades boss, who declined to give specific details, is expected to start Leon Clarke again after the striker netted against Stoke in midweek.
Wigan will reshuffle their midfield, with on-loan Lee Evans ineligible to face his parent club.
Darron Gibson is still suspended but Callum McManaman could push for a starting place at Bramall Lane.
Match facts
- Sheffield United and Wigan are meeting for the first time since the 2015-16 season when they were both in League One. In the most recent match, Wigan won 2-0 at Bramall Lane.
- In the Championship, Sheffield United and Wigan haven't met since the 2004-05 season - the Latics won both matches on their way to promotion to the Premier League.
- Sheffield United have lost only two of their last 16 home games in all competitions (W8 D6).
- Paul Cook's heaviest defeat as a Football League manager was against a side managed by Chris Wilder - Cook's Accrington Stanley were beaten 5-0 by Oxford United in October 2012 in League Two.
- Since Chris Wilder's first league match in charge of Sheffield United, only Man City (62) have won more league games in English league football than the Blades (58).
- Wigan have not lost six consecutive away league matches since May 2010 in the Premier League under Roberto Martinez.