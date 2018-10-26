Sheffield United v Wigan Athletic

Leon Clarke scored his first goal of the season in Sheffield United's 1-1 draw with Stoke on Tuesday

Chris Wilder has fitness concerns over his Sheffield United squad ahead of their home game against Wigan.

The Blades boss, who declined to give specific details, is expected to start Leon Clarke again after the striker netted against Stoke in midweek.

Wigan will reshuffle their midfield, with on-loan Lee Evans ineligible to face his parent club.

Darron Gibson is still suspended but Callum McManaman could push for a starting place at Bramall Lane.

