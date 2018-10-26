Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday

Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored six goals in Birmingham City's last three home games - as many as he got during the whole of last season

Birmingham City winger Jacques Maghoma came off before half-time with an ankle injury in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Reading and may miss the visit of former club Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Gary Gardner and defender Kristian Pedersen are both one booking away from an automatic one-match ban.

Injury-hit Sheffield Wednesday still have Joost van Aken, Marco Matias and Fernando Forestieri absent.

Gary Hooper (groin) and Kieran Lee (knee) are out until the new year.

Meanwhile, Sam Winnall's bid to return from a serious knee problem hit a setback last weekend when he suffered a hamstring injury for the Under-23s.

Garry Monk's Blues, who have not lost in 12 home games since tasting defeat in his first game in charge against Middlesbrough in March, are now unbeaten in 10 matches, the last three of which they have won.

They are now within six points of top spot - a point ahead of the Owls, who have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Match facts