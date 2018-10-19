Match ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Alavés 1.
Celta Vigo 0-1 Alaves: Basque side go top of La Liga with win
Alaves have gone top of La Liga after beating Celta Vigo.
The Basque side benefitted from playing the first game of the weekend to move up from sixth to first.
Tomas Pina tapped home Victor Laguardia's cross for the game's only goal.
Sevilla drop off top but will overtake Alaves if they beat Barcelona on Saturday (19:45 BST), with the champions also knowing a win would put them top.
Real Madrid can rise to top spot before then as they host Levante at 12:00 BST, with Atletico Madrid and Espanyol also within three points of the new leaders.
Alaves, managed by Abelardo, have never won a major trophy. They lost in the 2001 Uefa Cup final to Liverpool and 2017 Copa del Rey final to Barcelona, and were in the third tier as recently as 2013.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
- 1Álvarez
- 2Mallo
- 22CabralBooked at 58mins
- 24Roncaglia
- 25AlonsoSubstituted forHjulsagerat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23Méndez
- 8BeltránSubstituted forMorat 63'minutes
- 14Lobotka
- 19BoufalSubstituted forSistoat 74'minutes
- 32Eckert
- 10Iago Aspas
Substitutes
- 3Costas
- 5Yokuslu
- 7Mor
- 11Sisto
- 13Blanco
- 16Hjulsager
- 17Juncà
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 5LaguardiaBooked at 11mins
- 15Navarro Jiménez
- 3Duarte
- 20BrasanacSubstituted forWakasoat 76'minutes
- 8PinaBooked at 88mins
- 19García Sánchez
- 11Gómez
- 12CalleriBooked at 64minsSubstituted forSobrinoat 74'minutes
- 23Rodríguez MenéndezSubstituted forBastónat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vigaray
- 7Sobrino
- 13Sivera
- 14Franco Alviz
- 18Bastón
- 22Wakaso
- 26Diéguez
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 15,627
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Alavés 1.
Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martín Aguirregabiria (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Borja Bastón replaces Jony.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rubén Duarte (Alavés) because of an injury.
Booking
Andrew Hjulsager (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrew Hjulsager (Celta de Vigo).
Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Ibai Gómez (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
Booking
Tomás Pina (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomás Pina (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Andrew Hjulsager replaces Júnior Alonso.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fernando Pacheco (Alavés) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Júnior Alonso (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas with a headed pass.
Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés).
Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dennis Eckert.
Attempt missed. Víctor Laguardia (Alavés) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Mubarak Wakaso replaces Darko Brasanac.
Foul by Stanislav Lobotka (Celta de Vigo).
Tomás Pina (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Rubén Sobrino replaces Jonathan Calleri.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pione Sisto replaces Sofiane Boufal.
Dennis Eckert (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manu García (Alavés).
Attempt saved. Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Attempt blocked. Ibai Gómez (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo).
Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ibai Gómez (Alavés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.
Attempt saved. Sofiane Boufal (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emre Mor.
Attempt missed. Gustavo Cabral (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brais Méndez with a cross following a corner.