Eintracht Frankfurt 7-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf: Luka Jovic scores five goals in Bundesliga rout

Luka Jovic had scored 13 goals in his first 36 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt

Luka Jovic became the youngest player to score five goals in a Bundesliga game as Eintracht Frankfurt thrashed Fortuna Dusseldorf 7-1.

The 20-year-old Serbia forward finished off a team move to make it 2-0 in the 26th minute, before being set up by Sebastien Haller for his second.

His hat-trick goal came 10 minutes into the second half following a quick break.

He then grabbed two more in the space of three minutes to add to the rout.

Jovic was replaced with four minutes to go, ending his hopes of a double hat-trick.

Haller scored Frankfurt's other two goals - with Dusseldorf's Dodi Lukebakio making it 4-1 soon before Jovic's third.

Jovic, in the second year of a two-season loan from Benfica, had scored four goals in his opening nine games of the season.

The last player to score five times in a Bundesliga match was half-time substitute Robert Lewandowski against Wolfsburg for Bayern Munich in 2015.