Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Marco Reus.
VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund
-
Line-ups
Stuttgart
- 1Zieler
- 7MaffeoSubstituted forBeckat 78'minutes
- 5Baumgartl
- 21Pavard
- 2Insúa
- 20Gentner
- 6Ascacibar
- 8CastroSubstituted forBadstuberat 45'minutes
- 17ThommySubstituted forAkoloat 69'minutes
- 27Gomez
- 22González
Substitutes
- 13Grahl
- 19Akolo
- 28Badstuber
- 29Kopacz
- 31Özcan
- 32Beck
- 36Sarpei
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 4Diallo
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 7Sancho
- 11ReusSubstituted forGötzeat 80'minutes
- 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forPulisicat 66'minutes
- 9AlcácerSubstituted forPhilippat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Götze
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 22Pulisic
- 33Weigl
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 59,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Chadrac Akolo (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Andreas Beck replaces Pablo Maffeo.
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Attempt blocked. Chadrac Akolo (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Gentner.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Chadrac Akolo (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
Attempt saved. Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolás González.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Attempt blocked. Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Gomez.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Chadrac Akolo replaces Erik Thommy.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Attempt missed. Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Erik Thommy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart).
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.
Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Attempt saved. Pablo Maffeo (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emiliano Insúa with a cross.
Attempt saved. Santiago Ascacibar (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Thomas Delaney.
Attempt missed. Erik Thommy (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Maffeo (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Delaney.
Attempt missed. Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Nicolás González (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Insúa with a cross.
Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Attempt saved. Nicolás González (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Timo Baumgartl with a cross.
Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolás González (VfB Stuttgart).
Second Half
Second Half begins VfB Stuttgart 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Paco Alcácer.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Holger Badstuber replaces Gonzalo Castro.
Half Time
First Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.