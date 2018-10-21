Italian Serie A
Inter Milan1AC Milan0

Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan: Mauro Icardi scores late winner in derby

Mauro Icardi
Mauro Icardi only had 15 touches of the ball - but his final one was the decisive moment of the game

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi scored a dramatic injury-time winner as they beat city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro in Serie A.

The 222nd Milan derby was petering out before the Argentine striker headed in Matias Vecino's cross.

Inter - who lost Radja Nainggolan to a first-half injury - were deserved winners, but it was a lacklustre game.

The closest either side came before the winner was Inter's Stefan de Vrij hitting the post from close range.

Icardi - who only touched the ball 15 times in the entire game - and AC Milan's Mateo Musacchio both had goals correctly disallowed for offside.

Inter move up to third with the victory - with AC Milan remaining 12th.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37Skriniar
  • 18Asamoah
  • 8Vecino
  • 77Brozovic
  • 16PolitanoBooked at 75minsSubstituted forCandrevaat 82'minutes
  • 14NainggolanSubstituted forValeroat 30'minutes
  • 44PerisicSubstituted forKeitaat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Keita
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15João Mário
  • 20Valero
  • 23Miranda
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 87Candreva

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAbateat 90+2'minutes
  • 22Musacchio
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forBakayokoat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21BigliaBooked at 20mins
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 8Fernández SaezBooked at 61mins
  • 9Higuaín
  • 10CalhanogluBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCutroneat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Borini
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 16Bertolacci
  • 17Zapata
  • 20Abate
  • 25Reina
  • 33Caldara
  • 63Cutrone
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Laxalt
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home18
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Milan 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Milan 0.

Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Keita (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).

Ignazio Abate (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 1, Milan 0. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matías Vecino with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Ignazio Abate replaces Davide Calabria.

Booking

Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan).

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Tiemoué Bakayoko replaces Franck Kessié.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Mauro Icardi.

Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Matteo Politano.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Keita with a cross.

Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan).

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Keita (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

Booking

Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matteo Politano (Inter Milan).

Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Keita replaces Ivan Perisic.

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan).

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Biglia (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus98101961325
2Napoli97021810821
3Inter Milan9612136719
4Lazio9603139418
5Sampdoria8422124814
6Fiorentina9423157814
7Roma94231612414
8Sassuolo84131514113
9Genoa84131315-213
10Torino93421111013
11Parma94141011-113
12AC Milan83321511412
13SPAL9405810-212
14Cagliari9243710-310
15Atalanta9234141229
16Udinese9225813-58
17Bologna9225612-68
18Empoli9135813-56
19Frosinone9027624-182
20Chievo9027724-17-1
View full Italian Serie A table

