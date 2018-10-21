Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Milan 0.
Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan: Mauro Icardi scores late winner in derby
Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi scored a dramatic injury-time winner as they beat city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro in Serie A.
The 222nd Milan derby was petering out before the Argentine striker headed in Matias Vecino's cross.
Inter - who lost Radja Nainggolan to a first-half injury - were deserved winners, but it was a lacklustre game.
The closest either side came before the winner was Inter's Stefan de Vrij hitting the post from close range.
Icardi - who only touched the ball 15 times in the entire game - and AC Milan's Mateo Musacchio both had goals correctly disallowed for offside.
Inter move up to third with the victory - with AC Milan remaining 12th.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 2Vrsaljko
- 6de Vrij
- 37Skriniar
- 18Asamoah
- 8Vecino
- 77Brozovic
- 16PolitanoBooked at 75minsSubstituted forCandrevaat 82'minutes
- 14NainggolanSubstituted forValeroat 30'minutes
- 44PerisicSubstituted forKeitaat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 10Martínez
- 11Keita
- 13Ranocchia
- 15João Mário
- 20Valero
- 23Miranda
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 87Candreva
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2CalabriaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAbateat 90+2'minutes
- 22Musacchio
- 13Romagnoli
- 68Rodríguez
- 79KessiéSubstituted forBakayokoat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21BigliaBooked at 20mins
- 5Bonaventura
- 8Fernández SaezBooked at 61mins
- 9Higuaín
- 10CalhanogluBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCutroneat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Borini
- 14Bakayoko
- 16Bertolacci
- 17Zapata
- 20Abate
- 25Reina
- 33Caldara
- 63Cutrone
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Laxalt
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Milan 0.
Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Keita (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).
Ignazio Abate (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Milan 0. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matías Vecino with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Ignazio Abate replaces Davide Calabria.
Booking
Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Tiemoué Bakayoko replaces Franck Kessié.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Mauro Icardi.
Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Matteo Politano.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Keita with a cross.
Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan).
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Keita (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).
Booking
Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matteo Politano (Inter Milan).
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Keita replaces Ivan Perisic.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan).
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Biglia (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gonzalo Higuaín.