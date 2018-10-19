Arsenal confident that 'self-sustaining business model' will bring major trophies

Arsenal's most recent trophy success came in May 2017 when they won the FA Cup for a record 13th time

Arsenal are "confident" that their "self-sustaining business model" is capable of financing major success, the club's new managing director said.

Vinai Venkatesham was appointed in the role after ex-chief executive Ivan Gazidis left in September.

"We've got a really clear ambition and that is to win the biggest trophies in the game," he told BBC Sport.

"We want to do that in our way, respecting our values, history and traditions."

In August, American billionaire Stan Kroenke agreed to buy out Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov for £550m and take full control of the club in a deal that valued the Gunners at £1.8bn.

After Gazidis left to join AC Milan, Arsenal restructured their senior management. Former head of football relations Raul Sanllehi became head of football and Venkatesham moved from chief commercial officer to managing director.

"We have a self-sustaining business model at this club. That means all the investments we make on the pitch are funded by the revenues we generate off the pitch," Venkatesham added.

"And we're really confident we can be successful with this model. The ambition we have for this club is completely possible to be achieved in the business model that we've got. "

Arsenal's most recent trophy success came in May 2017, when they won the FA Cup for a record 13th time in previous manager Arsene Wenger's penultimate season in charge.

They last won the Premier League in 2004 but have never won the Champions League or its predecessor the European Cup, losing to Barcelona in the 2006 final.