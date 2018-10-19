Kilmarnock: Steve Clarke unfazed by Jordan Jones diving ban

Media playback is not supported on this device Did Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones dive?

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke does not believe winger Jordan Jones has a reputation for diving.

The 23-year-old accepted a two-match ban for diving to win a penalty during a 2-1 win at Dundee earlier this month.

The club chose not to fight the punishment, with Clarke saying "sometimes it's better to accept your medicine and move on".

"The players' reaction is always the best and I don't think he wasn't trying to deceive the referee," said Clarke.

Clarke, whose side travel to St Mirren on Saturday, added: "He didn't jump up looking for a penalty. He says that and I believe Jordan.

'Cause a loss of balance'

"There's not many in this room [media conference] who can run as fast as Jordan and any little touch or movement can cause a loss of balance. That probably would be the best way to describe it.

"I trust all the referees to referee the games as and when they see the incidents on the pitch.

"To think anything other than that would be to cast aspersions on referees that are not fair. All the referees I've come across in football are very honest.

"We spoke to Jordan about the incident. We looked at the footage that was put in front of us but we didn't have any angles that would make people change their minds."

Clarke, who has just eclipsed 12 months at Rugby Park, insists he is loving life at Kilmarnock, with the Ayrshire club sitting fourth in the Premiership after eight games following a record points tally last term.

"I've enjoyed working with this group of players and I've enjoyed helping to put a smile back on the faces of the Kilmarnock supporters," he said.

"It feels like a much better place now than it was this time last year.

"We can be happy with what we've achieved so far. In this game, if you settle for being happy, then it'll soon catch you up. We're always looking to do better. We've started this season reasonably well, which is good on the back of a good top-six finish last year.

"We've started well but we're only eight games into the season and there are still a lot of games to play - a lot of things that can go wrong, and right."