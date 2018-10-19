Rui Patricio: Wolves close to agreeing fee with Sporting Lisbon for goalkeeper

Patricio has played every minute of Wolves' Premier League campaign so far

Wolves are close to agreeing a £15m fee with Sporting Lisbon for Rui Patricio, with the goalkeeper praised for his "maturity" during an uncertain time.

Patricio, 30, was one of nine Sporting players to terminate his contract following an attack by fans in May.

After signing for Wolves in June, Sporting complained to Fifa and demanded £50m in compensation.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo said Patricio, ever-present in the side this season, had been "doing a job well".

He added: "He's a very mature player, he has a lot of experience and besides that, he knows how to handle things.

"He can separate things and you must separate things - when you train, when you compete and all the matters that surround you. You have to go away from that.

"As a club, Wolves have excellent behaviour in this situation. Anything else will be said by the club."

Last season's Championship winners Wolves are seventh in the Premier League table, unbeaten in their past six games, and next play at home to Watford on Saturday.