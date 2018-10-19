Leigh Griffiths right to put fitness before Scotland - Brendan Rodgers

Leigh Griffiths played 61 minutes in Celtic's 6-0 win at St Johnstone on 7 October

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Leigh Griffiths was "brave" to pull out of Scotland duty because the striker has "no business being on the pitch" if he is not fully fit.

Griffiths withdrew from Alex McLeish's squad to play Israel and Portugal to focus on his fitness.

The 28-year-old is currently ill and is a doubt for Saturday's home match with Hibernian.

"For me, it was the right decision he made," said Rodgers.

"Purely on the basis if you want to be involved in top level sport and you want to play internationally and you want to play for a top club then unless you're physically fit, you've got no business being on the pitch.

"Our supporters live their life for this club and the very least they expect when you come onto the field is you're fit. So I think Leigh was brave enough to think he wasn't at the right level to help his country and help Celtic.

"He's a passionate man who wants to play for Celtic and wants to play for Scotland."

Having endured a series of frustrating injuries in 2018, Griffiths has started five games in a row for the champions since coming off the bench to score a late winner against Rosenborg on the opening week of Europa League group action.

But the striker missed Friday morning's training session and may miss out against his former club at the weekend.

"In fairness to him he recognises that [he needs to get fitter] and hopefully he'll be able to make himself that bit fitter because of how we play and the intensity of which we play," added Rodgers.

"Unless we have that, especially in that key area of the field, it has a knock-on effect on the rest of the team. He recognises that and he'll be working hard to get himself to the required level.

"I think sometimes it's been unfortunate for him where he has been injured. But I think there's probably been other things around where he maybe just hasn't quite been at the level.

"He's a good guy who understands where he needs to be at now in terms of the right physical level to play at such a prestigious club and then obviously hopefully go on and represent his country."