Kyle Lafferty: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard 'respects' Northern Ireland 'punishment'

Lafferty appeared to be in good spirits at Rangers training on Friday

Kyle Lafferty has apologised to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for failing to follow protocol in his withdrawal from the Northern Ireland squad.

Lafferty called manager Michael O'Neill at midnight the night before he was due to join up with the squad for games against Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Irish FA invoked Fifa's five-day rule over the 31-year-old, which means he misses Rangers' game with Hamilton.

"It's a shame because he's a good player in good form," Gerrard said.

"But we respect and appreciate what's gone on.

"He hasn't followed the protocol and done the right thing so his punishment is that he can't play on Sunday and any footballer doesn't like missing games - I can assure you of that.

"I support him, of course I do. I always support my players 100%. He's come in, apologised for what's gone on.

"We respect Northern Ireland for the punishment they've given him and we move on."

Gerrard admits Lafferty will need to thrash out whether he still has an international future with O'Neill, but he hopes the striker continues to play for his country.

"That's none of my business to be brutally honest," he said. "It's between Michael and Kyle to sort out.

"I hope he continues because I still think he's got a lot to offer the international scene when I watch him for Northern Ireland. He looks passionate, he looks like he loves it.

"He's made it clear he wants to continue to play and be available but that's a conversation between himself and Michael that he will have to thrash out."

Under world governing body Fifa's rules, players who withdraw injured from international duty can be prevented from playing for their club for a further five days after the end of the international window.

As well as Lafferty, Gerrard will also be without midfielder Scott Arfield and full-back Borna Barisic for Sunday's Premiership game at Accies after the pair picked up knocks on international duty with Canada and Croatia respectively.