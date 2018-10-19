Karen Carney: Chelsea and Football Association report abuse to police

The messages sent to Karen Carney were condemned on social media by England boss Phil Neville

The "abhorrent" rape and death threats sent to Karen Carney have been reported to police by the Football Association and Chelsea, says the England player.

Midfielder Carney, 31, received the messages on Instagram after Wednesday's Champions League win over Fiorentina.

The FA said it was "appalled" and "dismayed" by the abuse, while Instagram removed the user's account.

In a statement, Carney said: "This kind of abuse is abhorrent, totally unacceptable and very upsetting."

Addressing the "vile messages aimed at myself and my team-mates on social media this week", the 133-times capped international added: "It was swiftly reported by the club as it standard practice.

"I now trust it will be dealt with by the correct authorities to ensure this doesn't happen again to either myself or anyone else.

"I would like to thank all those who have offered messages of support, including the fans, media and others within the game.

"I'd also like to thank Chelsea and the FA, who were swift to report those responsible to both Instagram and the police.

"I'd now like to concentrate on preparing for our game against Birmingham on Sunday."

Chelsea captain Carney, whose side are the defending Women's Super League champions, travel to her former club Birmingham City on Sunday.

Her penalty gave the Londoners a 1-0 first-leg win over Fiorentina in Europe on Wednesday.

The Blues' men's-team boss Maurizio Sarri, who says he watched the victory over the Italian club, has called the abuse "totally unacceptable", adding: "She is a very good midfielder. What can I say about the situation? It's disgusting."

The Metropolitan Police said it "takes allegations of threatening and abusive behaviour very seriously" and encourages any victims of such crimes to contact police so an investigation can be carried out.

A spokesperson for Instagram told BBC Sport: "We do not tolerate threatening or abusive behaviour, and the account that sent these messages has been removed from Instagram."