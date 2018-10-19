Henry Staelens: Forest Green Rovers appoint new chief executive

Henry Staelens was previously a founding partner of PinPointMedia in Gloucestershire

Forest Green Rovers have appointed Gloucestershire-based entrepreneur Henry Staelens as chief executive.

The 30-year-old will be the youngest CEO in the English Football League.

Chairman Dale Vince told the club website: "He's going to do a great job. He's very commercially-minded and we're on the same page about future plans."

Staelens added: "I'm honoured. There is so much opportunity here and we are a unique club. I've been a fan of the club for as long as I can remember."

The League Two club's former chief executive, Helen Taylor is now responsible for the club's community charity.