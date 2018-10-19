FA Cup first round: Full details and numbers for Monday's draw

Who will make it all the way to the final on 18 May 2019?

The road to Wembley takes a significant fork on Monday evening with the draw for the first round.

Mark Chapman will host the draw from an as yet unnamed location, live on BBC Two and online at 19:00 BST. Matches will be played 9-12 November.

The winners of this weekend's final qualifying round will receive £25,000 each, while a win in the first round proper is worth £36,000.

Find out what number your team will be in the draw below.

Full first-round numbers

  1. Accrington Stanley
  2. AFC Wimbledon
  3. Barnsley
  4. Blackpool
  5. Bradford City
  6. Bristol Rovers
  7. Burton Albion
  8. Bury
  9. Cambridge United
  10. Carlisle United
  11. Charlton Athletic
  12. Cheltenham Town
  13. Colchester United
  14. Coventry City
  15. Crawley
  16. Crewe
  17. Doncaster Rovers
  18. Exeter City
  19. Fleetwood Town
  20. Forest Green
  21. Gillingham
  22. Grimsby Town
  23. Lincoln City
  24. Luton Town
  25. Macclesfield Town
  26. Mansfield Town
  27. MK Dons
  28. Morecambe
  29. Newport County
  30. Northampton Town
  31. Notts County
  32. Oldham Athletic
  33. Oxford United
  34. Peterborough United
  35. Plymouth Argyle
  36. Port Vale
  37. Portsmouth
  38. Rochdale
  39. Scunthorpe United
  40. Shrewsbury Town
  41. Southend United
  42. Stevenage
  43. Sunderland
  44. Swindon Town
  45. Tranmere Rovers
  46. Walsall
  47. Wycombe Wanderers
  48. Yeovil Town
  49. Guiseley or Stourbridge
  50. Warrington Town or Halifax Town
  51. Chorley or Barrow
  52. Hartlepool United or Kidsgrove Athletic
  53. AFC Fylde or Chesterfield
  54. Southport or Ashton United
  55. Blyth Spartans or York City
  56. Harrogate Town or Wrexham
  57. Dunston UTS or Gateshead
  58. Stockport County or Altrincham
  59. Marine or Salford City
  60. Witton Albion or Solihull Moors
  61. Alfreton Town or St Neots Town
  62. Woking or Welling United
  63. Hitchin Town or Leatherhead
  64. Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United
  65. Eastbourne Borough or Slough Town
  66. Hemel Hempstead Town or Oxford City
  67. Weston Super Mare or Bath City
  68. Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge
  69. Metropolitan Police or Havant & Waterlooville
  70. Gloucester City or Bromley
  71. Aldershot Town or Kettering Town
  72. Torquay United or Winchester City
  73. Billericay Town or Taunton Town
  74. Eastleigh or Hampton & Richmond Borough
  75. Wealdstone or Sutton United
  76. Ebbsfleet United o Worthing
  77. Maidstone United or Leyton Orient
  78. Haringey Borough or Poole Town
  79. Barnet or Braintree Town
  80. Concord Rangers or Dover Athletic

All matches to be played 9-12 November

