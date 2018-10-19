FA Cup first round: Full details and numbers for Monday's draw

Who will make it all the way to the final on 18 May 2019?

The road to Wembley takes a significant fork on Monday evening with the draw for the first round.

Mark Chapman will host the draw from an as yet unnamed location, live on BBC Two and online at 19:00 BST. Matches will be played 9-12 November.

The winners of this weekend's final qualifying round will receive £25,000 each, while a win in the first round proper is worth £36,000.

Find out what number your team will be in the draw below.

Full first-round numbers

Accrington Stanley AFC Wimbledon Barnsley Blackpool Bradford City Bristol Rovers Burton Albion Bury Cambridge United Carlisle United Charlton Athletic Cheltenham Town Colchester United Coventry City Crawley Crewe Doncaster Rovers Exeter City Fleetwood Town Forest Green Gillingham Grimsby Town Lincoln City Luton Town Macclesfield Town Mansfield Town MK Dons Morecambe Newport County Northampton Town Notts County Oldham Athletic Oxford United Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Port Vale Portsmouth Rochdale Scunthorpe United Shrewsbury Town Southend United Stevenage Sunderland Swindon Town Tranmere Rovers Walsall Wycombe Wanderers Yeovil Town Guiseley or Stourbridge Warrington Town or Halifax Town Chorley or Barrow Hartlepool United or Kidsgrove Athletic AFC Fylde or Chesterfield Southport or Ashton United Blyth Spartans or York City Harrogate Town or Wrexham Dunston UTS or Gateshead Stockport County or Altrincham Marine or Salford City Witton Albion or Solihull Moors Alfreton Town or St Neots Town Woking or Welling United Hitchin Town or Leatherhead Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United Eastbourne Borough or Slough Town Hemel Hempstead Town or Oxford City Weston Super Mare or Bath City Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge Metropolitan Police or Havant & Waterlooville Gloucester City or Bromley Aldershot Town or Kettering Town Torquay United or Winchester City Billericay Town or Taunton Town Eastleigh or Hampton & Richmond Borough Wealdstone or Sutton United Ebbsfleet United o Worthing Maidstone United or Leyton Orient Haringey Borough or Poole Town Barnet or Braintree Town Concord Rangers or Dover Athletic

All matches to be played 9-12 November