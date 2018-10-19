FA Cup first round: Full details and numbers for Monday's draw
- From the section FA Cup
The road to Wembley takes a significant fork on Monday evening with the draw for the first round.
Mark Chapman will host the draw from an as yet unnamed location, live on BBC Two and online at 19:00 BST. Matches will be played 9-12 November.
The winners of this weekend's final qualifying round will receive £25,000 each, while a win in the first round proper is worth £36,000.
Find out what number your team will be in the draw below.
Full first-round numbers
- Accrington Stanley
- AFC Wimbledon
- Barnsley
- Blackpool
- Bradford City
- Bristol Rovers
- Burton Albion
- Bury
- Cambridge United
- Carlisle United
- Charlton Athletic
- Cheltenham Town
- Colchester United
- Coventry City
- Crawley
- Crewe
- Doncaster Rovers
- Exeter City
- Fleetwood Town
- Forest Green
- Gillingham
- Grimsby Town
- Lincoln City
- Luton Town
- Macclesfield Town
- Mansfield Town
- MK Dons
- Morecambe
- Newport County
- Northampton Town
- Notts County
- Oldham Athletic
- Oxford United
- Peterborough United
- Plymouth Argyle
- Port Vale
- Portsmouth
- Rochdale
- Scunthorpe United
- Shrewsbury Town
- Southend United
- Stevenage
- Sunderland
- Swindon Town
- Tranmere Rovers
- Walsall
- Wycombe Wanderers
- Yeovil Town
- Guiseley or Stourbridge
- Warrington Town or Halifax Town
- Chorley or Barrow
- Hartlepool United or Kidsgrove Athletic
- AFC Fylde or Chesterfield
- Southport or Ashton United
- Blyth Spartans or York City
- Harrogate Town or Wrexham
- Dunston UTS or Gateshead
- Stockport County or Altrincham
- Marine or Salford City
- Witton Albion or Solihull Moors
- Alfreton Town or St Neots Town
- Woking or Welling United
- Hitchin Town or Leatherhead
- Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United
- Eastbourne Borough or Slough Town
- Hemel Hempstead Town or Oxford City
- Weston Super Mare or Bath City
- Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge
- Metropolitan Police or Havant & Waterlooville
- Gloucester City or Bromley
- Aldershot Town or Kettering Town
- Torquay United or Winchester City
- Billericay Town or Taunton Town
- Eastleigh or Hampton & Richmond Borough
- Wealdstone or Sutton United
- Ebbsfleet United o Worthing
- Maidstone United or Leyton Orient
- Haringey Borough or Poole Town
- Barnet or Braintree Town
- Concord Rangers or Dover Athletic
All matches to be played 9-12 November