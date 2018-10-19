Jimmy Smith: Crawley Town captain extends contract until 2020

Jimmy Smith began his career as a trainee at Chelsea and has had spells at Leyton Orient and Stevenage

Crawley Town captain Jimmy Smith has signed a one-year contract extension, which will keep him at the League Two club until the summer of 2020.

The 31-year-old midfielder's new deal includes the option of being extended by a further year.

Smith has scored 20 goals in 153 league appearances since joining the Reds from Stevenage in the summer of 2014.

"Jimmy has been brilliant for us over the years," director of football Selim Gaygusuz told the club website.