Juventus 1-1 Genoa: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches landmark 400 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 400 goals in Europe's top five leagues as Juventus dropped points for the first time this season.
Ronaldo's fifth Serie A goal for Juve was added to his 84 Premier League strikes for Manchester United and 311 in La Liga for Real Madrid.
He tapped in after Joao Cancelo's shot was blocked - having earlier hit the post with a header.
But Daniel Bessa equalised with a header from Christian Kouame's cross.
Juventus defenders switched off for the goal, expecting the ball to drop for a corner - but Kouame kept it in and found an unmarked Bessa.
The hosts dominated most of the game, but of their 21 shots, only three were on target - all from Ronaldo, who had 11 efforts in total, in the first half.
Krzysztof Piatek's run of scoring in every game for Genoa since his summer move from Cracovia came to an end. The 23-year-old Poland striker had scored 13 goals in his first eight games.
Ronaldo's landmark puts him 11 goals above the second top scorer in Europe's main leagues, Lionel Messi - who has scored 389 La Liga goals for Barcelona.
Champions Juve had won their opening eight Serie A games and two Champions League fixtures. They are seven points above second-placed Napoli - who visit Udinese at 19:30 BST.
On Tuesday, they visit Manchester United in the Champions League (20:00 BST).
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 19Bonucci
- 4BenatiaBooked at 30mins
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30Bentancur
- 5Pjanic
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forDybalaat 71'minutes
- 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 59'minutes
- 17MandzukicSubstituted forBernardeschiat 81'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 15Barzagli
- 18Kean
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 33Bernardeschi
Genoa
- 97Radu
- 14Biraschi
- 17RomeroBooked at 9mins
- 4CriscitoBooked at 71mins
- 32Lopes PereiraSubstituted forGünterat 79'minutes
- 8Orestes Caldeira
- 30Guimaraes Cordeiro
- 22Lazovic
- 24BessaSubstituted forHiljemarkat 82'minutes
- 11KouaméSubstituted forPandevat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 9Piatek
Substitutes
- 1Marchetti
- 3Günter
- 5López
- 10Lapadula
- 15Mazzitelli
- 18Rolón
- 19Pandev
- 33Lakicevic
- 40Omeonga
- 45Picanco Medeiros
- 87Zukanovic
- 88Hiljemark
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Genoa 1.
Attempt missed. Goran Pandev (Genoa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Krzysztof Piatek with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Booking
Goran Pandev (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sandro.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rômulo (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Christian Kouamé.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Oscar Hiljemark replaces Daniel Bessa.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Koray Günter.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Christian Kouamé.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Koray Günter replaces Pedro Pereira.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rômulo (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Booking
Domenico Criscito (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Domenico Criscito (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Genoa 1. Daniel Bessa (Genoa) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Kouamé with a cross.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa).
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Pedro Pereira (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Sandro (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.