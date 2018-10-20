Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Messi suffers arm injury in Barcelona's game with Sevilla
Lionel Messi was forced off with an arm injury shortly after scoring in Barcelona's match against Sevilla, just eight days before El Clasico against Real Madrid.
The Argentine was left writhing in agony after landing heavily on his right arm after colliding with Franco Vazquez.
He was still in obvious discomfort as he left the field in the 26th minute.
Just moments earlier he had scored a sublime goal to put Barcelona 2-0 up.
Messi had also set up Philippe Coutinho for the opener on two minutes.
Barcelona now face a nervous wait to determine the severity of the 31-year-old's injury ahead of a crucial week that includes a Champions League tie against Inter Milan in midweek and the clash with Real Madrid next weekend.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forRobertoat 67'minutes
- 10MessiSubstituted forDembéléat 26'minutes
- 9Suárez
- 7Coutinho
Substitutes
- 11Dembélé
- 12Rafinha
- 13Cillessen
- 19El Haddadi
- 20Roberto
- 22Vidal
- 36Brandáriz
Sevilla
- 1VaclikBooked at 62mins
- 6Martins Carriço
- 4KjaerSubstituted forMercadoat 54'minutes
- 3Gómez
- 16Navas
- 17Sarabia
- 10Banega
- 22VázquezSubstituted forMesaat 69'minutes
- 23Arana Lopes
- 12André Silva
- 9Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 7Mesa
- 8Nolito
- 11Vidal
- 13Soriano
- 14Muriel
- 21Promes
- 25Mercado
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 88,712
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Roque Mesa (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Roque Mesa replaces Franco Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Arthur.
Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Tomás Vaclik (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Barcelona. Luis Suárez draws a foul in the penalty area.
Tomás Vaclik (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Attempt saved. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. André Silva (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Foul by Arthur (Barcelona).
Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arthur.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arthur.
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Gabriel Mercado replaces Simon Kjaer because of an injury.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Arthur.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Simon Kjaer (Sevilla) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.
Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Carriço (Sevilla).
Second Half
Second Half begins Barcelona 2, Sevilla 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barcelona 2, Sevilla 0.
Offside, Sevilla. Pablo Sarabia tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Éver Banega with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Luis Suárez.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.