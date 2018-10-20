Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Levante 2.
Real Madrid 1-2 Levante: Lopetegui under pressure after fourth loss in five games
Real Madrid suffered their fourth loss in five games and set an unwanted record with a defeat by Levante at the Bernabeu.
The result put further pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui, whose side remain fifth in La Liga, three points behind leaders Alaves and a point behind Barcelona, who have yet to play.
Lopetegui's side were stung twice inside 13 minutes when first Jose Luis Morales and then Roger Marti, from the spot, scored.
Real produced several great chances, with the woodwork and great saves from Oier Olazabal coming to the rescue for the visitors.
The final line of defence was finally breached in the 72nd minute when Marcelo fired a rocket past the Levante stopper - that ended a run of 482 minutes of scoring, although it came 17 minutes too late to prevent them from breaking the mark set back in 1985.
Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno backed coach Lopetegui in the lead-up to the match, but with an important game in the Champions League coming up and El Clasico next weekend, there could be renewed pressure for the Los Blancos chiefs to act.
Mid-table Levante seemed the perfect opponent to face, but with a front-line led by the precocious Jose Luis Morales, the visitors had no intention of playing for a point.
Varane at fault for both Levante goals
They attacked from the first whistle and took the lead with only six minutes on the clock. Morales kept his eyes on Sergio Postigo's long ball, as Raphael Varane failed to, took the ball around keeper Thibaut Courtois and slotted in.
It was soon 2-0. Frenchman Varane was at fault again, when he handled inside the area. The referee initially gave a free-kick before VAR ruled the defender had handled in the area. Marti fired in the penalty to leave the home support stunned and Lopetegui crestfallen.
VAR also ruled out goals scored by Real's Marco Asensio and Mariano.
And when Levante's attack was not causing problems for Real, their keeper Oier was frustrating them at the other end.
Oier, who conceded nine goals playing for Granada at the Bernabeu in 2015, pushed a Casemiro header on to the bar, blocked Lucas Vasquez's point-blank shot with his foot and pushed away Gareth Bale's free-kick.
Both Bale and striker Karim Benzema had been brought on in the second half, but it was veteran full-back Marcelo who made the breakthrough when he smacked an effort past Oier 18 minutes from time.
Real tried their utmost to find a second, but Levante's impressive defence held out for a memorable win.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 19OdriozolaSubstituted forBaleat 45'minutes
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12MarceloBooked at 90mins
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 22IscoSubstituted forBenzemaat 60'minutes
- 17Vázquez
- 7Mariano
- 20AsensioSubstituted forCeballosat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 6Nacho
- 8Kroos
- 9Benzema
- 11Bale
- 23Reguilón
- 24Ceballos
Levante
- 13Olazábal
- 18CabacoBooked at 53mins
- 15PostigoSubstituted forRodríguez Benitoat 75'minutes
- 4Suárez Pier
- 23Remeseiro SalgueiroBooked at 89mins
- 16RochinaSubstituted forDoukouréat 67'minutes
- 10Bardhi
- 24Campaña
- 3García Aranda
- 11Morales
- 9MartíSubstituted forBoatengat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Doukouré
- 6Rodríguez Benito
- 7Simon
- 19López
- 20Dwamena
- 21Boateng
- 25Fernández
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 63,423
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home34
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home15
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Levante 2.
Booking
Marcelo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Chema Rodríguez.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Casemiro.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Mariano.
Booking
Jason (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason (Levante).
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Attempt saved. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Levante. Toño tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Boateng is caught offside.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
José Luis Morales (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Erick Cabaco (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross following a set piece situation.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Erick Cabaco (Levante).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cheick Doukouré (Levante).
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Emmanuel Boateng replaces Roger Martí.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Marcelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Chema Rodríguez replaces Sergio Postigo because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sergio Postigo (Levante) because of an injury.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Erick Cabaco (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Levante 2. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
José Luis Morales (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Erick Cabaco.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.