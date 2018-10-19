Craig Harrison: Connah's Quay appoint Bangor City boss as coach

From the section

Craig Harrison played for Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace before injury forced him to retire

Welsh Premier League leaders Connah's Quay Nomads have appointed Bangor City manager and ex-New Saints boss Craig Harrison as first-team coach.

Harrison, 40, joined Bangor in May after they were refused a WPL licence and leaves them fifth in the second tier Cymru Alliance League.

At Connah's Quay, he will work under Nomads manager Andy Morrison.

Harrison led the New Saints to six successive Welsh Premier League titles between 2012 and 2017.

During his time there, they also broke Ajax's 44-year-old world record for the longest winning streak in top-flight football.