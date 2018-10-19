Sean Dyche: England win in Spain showed you 'can't get drunk on stats', says Burnley boss

England scored three first-half goals against Spain in Seville

England's win over Spain - achieved with only 27% possession - proved the futility of "getting drunk on stats", says Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

The 3-2 win in Seville was the Three Lions' first victory in Spain for 31 years and the hosts' first home defeat in a competitive game in 15 years.

As well as their low possessions share, the visitors also did not win a corner.

Dyche said: "The beautiful game? No. Did we win? Get in, British bulldog, let's have a bit of that."

Speaking before Burnley's trip to Manchester City on Saturday - where the Clarets had 23% possession in the corresponding fixture last season - Dyche said he has noticed a trend in the analysis of matches that he disagrees with.

He was encouraged to see praise for England midfielder Eric Dier's crunching tackle on Spain defender Sergio Ramos during Monday's Nations League match - even though it earned the Tottenham man a yellow card.

"Virtually every comment was that the tackle changed the game," Dyche said. "A tackle? Is that allowed? We have been hearing for ages that 400 passes change games.

"Who remembers the last time someone wrote about a tackle changing a game? Who knows, it might start a revolution and we will be allowed to tackle again."

The stats

Dyche reeled them all off in an entertaining five-minute monologue - 27% possession, 25 shots on goal for Spain to five for England, 12 corners versus zero, 630 passes against 219.

Despite this, not only did Gareth Southgate's team win, they earned praise for a performance some claimed was more significant than last summer's run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Dyche said: "If you are playing 'the right way' with possession-based football, you should have made about 275-325 passes in the first half of a game.

"We played different football. We put it long. We put it in behind. We asked questions. We used our pace.

"And the best place to use pace is where? Behind the back four. You can't use pace when you are in front of them because you've only got four yards to run in. You have got 54 yards to run in behind. That's common sense.

"The fundamental point is fans want to win. The result on Monday was quality; statistically we were annihilated. That is why you can't get drunk on stats."

Technical director discussion

Meanwhile, Dyche confirmed Burnley are discussing whether to appoint a technical director and he believes developments within the modern game have produced a need for a bridge between club business and his day-to-day work as a manager.

"When I first came here I did a lot. I used to deal with agents and contracts," said Dyche, who has been in charge at Turf Moor since 2012.

"But the game is changing. There is an added focus to some of the bits that happen in between, whether you are dealing with agents, contracts, recruitment, academy structures, coaching staff.

"That is more the actual business than the football business."