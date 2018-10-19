Russell Martin: Former Norwich City defender joins Walsall as player-coach
Former Norwich City defender Russell Martin has joined League One side Walsall on a free transfer as a player-coach until the end of the season.
Martin's nine-year stay at Norwich ended in August when his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
The 32-year-old, capped 29 times by Scotland, was on trial at West Bromwich Albion last month but was not offered a deal by the Championship side.
Saddlers manager Dean Keates played alongside Martin while at Peterborough.