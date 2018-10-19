Gary Johnson: Torquay manager laughs off mistaken identity on BBC local radio phone-in

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'd rather talk about skips...'

Gary Johnson may well have been called a few things during his managerial career in football, but a skip hire company owner is probably a first.

But the Torquay United boss found himself unexpectedly put on the spot live on BBC Radio Cornwall on Thursday.

Lunchtime presenter Laurence Reed believed he was about to talk on air to the owner of a skip company while Johnson, appointed Gulls manager in September, thought he was on the line to chat about his side's fortunes.

But the show's producer had accidentally dialled the wrong number and here's how the unfortunate case of crossed wires unfolded:

Reed: "All right, talking about being fed up, I know one man who is and he's on the line now - Gary, afternoon to you."

Johnson: "Afternoon."

Reed: "Good to get you on the programme - what's the problem?"

Johnson: "What's the problem? What problem? We haven't got a problem [chuckles]. What're you saying?"

Reed: "Well, you run a skip company don't you?"

Johnson: "[long pause]... Sorry?"

Reed: "You don't run a skip company?"

Johnson: "I don't, I don't. This is Gary Johnson, the Torquay manager... and it's not April the 1st is it?"

Reed: "Clearly not... So, hang on a second... Gary, thank you. So, what's gone wrong there then?

Producer: "Er, I've called the wrong person, Laurence."

Reed: "You've called the wrong person?"

Producer: "Yes, my fault."

Reed: "Gary?"

Johnson: "Which one?!"

Reed: "Don't worry about it, I don't know who I'm supposed to be talking to now. Sorry, his [producer's] head's not really with it today. So, you don't run a skip company, [chuckles] no?"

Johnson: "I thought you knew something more than me there!"

Reed: "Well, I think I do, yeah."

Producer: "Sorry about this... He's the Torquay manager, how're they getting on?"

Reed: "So you're the Torquay manager, are you?"

Johnson: "That's exactly who I am. Unless the board have stuck me in a bin or a skip and had me taken away!"

Reed: "So, how are Torquay United getting on these days while we've got you on?"

Johnson: "I'd rather talk about skips, if you don't mind!"

Reed: "Yeah, I'd rather talk about skips too...."

After a few more laughs, Johnson and Reed did actually go on to talk about Torquay's form in National League South.

The former Bristol City manager will now hope he can steer Torquay back to the National League at the the first attempt and avoid the sack - or even the skip.