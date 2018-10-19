Manchester United fined for late Champions League kick-off against Valencia

Manchester United's Champions League match with Valencia ended 0-0

Manchester United have been fined 15,000 euros (£13,203) by Uefa for the late kick-off of their Champions League match with Valencia at Old Trafford.

Manager Jose Mourinho was also warned after United's team bus got stuck in traffic going to the ground, delaying kick-off by five minutes.

Uefa also fined Napoli 34,000 euros (£29,941) for setting off fireworks and blocking stairways during their home Group C encounter with Liverpool.

The Italian side won the game 1-0.