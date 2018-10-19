Neil Warnock warns Cardiff fans, don't bet on staying up

Neil Warnock has previously managed in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has admitted he would not bet on his side staying in the Premier League.

Winless Cardiff prop up the Premier League table with just two points from their opening eight games.

But having unexpectedly earned promotion last season, Warnock has urged his players to "grab the opportunity," to defy the odds again.

Asked whether he would put money on Cardiff's survival, Warnock said: "No I wouldn't - not if I was a betting man."

"I would put other people's money on it," he continued.

"But I would not have put a penny on us last year getting promotion. I would have said keep your money in your pocket. Don't be stupid.

"Some people won quite a lot of money, though. Some people might win an awful lot of money this year."

Crunch period

Warnock believes this is a crunch period for his squad as three of their next four matches are at home.

Cardiff entertain Fulham tomorrow - the side who they beat to automatic promotion last season - before a trip to Liverpool is followed by home games against Leicester and Brighton.

"We know where we are. The lads have to decide, do we want to stay in the Premier League as a player or as a manager or a club," Warnock said.

"We have an opportunity even though it looks bleak at the minute - we are 1/4 now (with the bookmakers). So they have already thrown us away to the wolves.

"We have three out of four home games this month, which are vital. We have to get points in those games to get us up that table and put us back in the pack, because there are quite a lot of teams struggling this season.

"We've had opportunities to get a lot more points that we have. But we have to grasp that opportunity now. We can't keep saying the same story.

"Three out of four home games against nobody in the top six gives us an opportunity to get some points. But the teams we are playing against will be saying the same about us."

Cardiff will be without midfielder Joe Ralls for the visit of Fulham, as he has chipped a bone in his knee, in addition to serving a three match suspension.

Striker Gary Madine is battling against a virus, while Danny Ward is also ruled out with injury.

Warnock defended midfielder Harry Arter, who has collected four yellow cards in seven Cardiff appearances and is one away from a suspension.

"You don't get players like that on loan unless there is something in their make up," Warnock said.

"To be fair to Eddie Howe (the Bournemouth manager), he said to me he'd get booked in training!

"I don't want to really change him to be honest. I just have to make sure I have back up for when he gets suspended."