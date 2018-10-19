Joe Ledley: Wales and Derby midfielder has operation on hip

Joe Ledley has also played for Cardiff City, Celtic and Crystal Palace

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley is set for a spell on the sidelines after having an operation on his hip.

The 31-year-old is now a doubt for Wales' November international matches, with Ryan Giggs' side entertaining Denmark on Friday, 16 November, before visiting Albania four days later.

Ledley has not featured for club side Derby County since 25 August and has not featured for Wales since May.

Ledley confirmed the operation in a post on social media.

It is understood the midfielder will be out for at least two months.