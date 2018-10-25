Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa
- From the section Championship
QPR boss Steve McClaren could name an unchanged XI for the third game in a row following victories over Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.
Darnell Furlong is working his way back from a knee injury while Olamide Shodipo (thigh) is sidelined.
Aston Villa will check on winger Albert Adomah (knee) and striker Tammy Abraham (head), who were both forced off during Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Norwich.
Midfielder John McGinn is available to return after serving a one-match ban.
Forward Keinan Davis is also back in training after recovering from a groin injury.
Match facts
- QPR - 3-1 winners in their last league game against Aston Villa - have not won back-to-back league matches against the Villans since September 1989.
- Aston Villa have won on their last two league visits to Loftus Road, having won none of their previous seven (D3 L4).
- QPR have lost their last 13 league matches played on a Friday, a run stretching back to Boxing Day 2014.
- Aston Villa have lost 11 of their last 13 league matches in London - their other two matches have been wins against QPR.
- QPR have won six of their last 10 Championship matches (D2 L2) - their previous six wins came across a period of 20 league games.
- Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is winless in nine away Championship matches (D5 L4) since winning 1-0 at Nottingham Forest with Brentford in April.