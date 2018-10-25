Championship
QPR19:45Aston Villa
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa

QPR players Tomer Hemed and Luke Freeman celebrate a goal
QPR have taken 10 points from their last four games, rising to 13th in the Championship table
QPR boss Steve McClaren could name an unchanged XI for the third game in a row following victories over Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

Darnell Furlong is working his way back from a knee injury while Olamide Shodipo (thigh) is sidelined.

Aston Villa will check on winger Albert Adomah (knee) and striker Tammy Abraham (head), who were both forced off during Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Norwich.

Midfielder John McGinn is available to return after serving a one-match ban.

Forward Keinan Davis is also back in training after recovering from a groin injury.

Match facts

  • QPR - 3-1 winners in their last league game against Aston Villa - have not won back-to-back league matches against the Villans since September 1989.
  • Aston Villa have won on their last two league visits to Loftus Road, having won none of their previous seven (D3 L4).
  • QPR have lost their last 13 league matches played on a Friday, a run stretching back to Boxing Day 2014.
  • Aston Villa have lost 11 of their last 13 league matches in London - their other two matches have been wins against QPR.
  • QPR have won six of their last 10 Championship matches (D2 L2) - their previous six wins came across a period of 20 league games.
  • Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is winless in nine away Championship matches (D5 L4) since winning 1-0 at Nottingham Forest with Brentford in April.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1475225111426
2Middlesbrough14752167926
3Sheff Utd148242316726
4West Brom1473432221024
5Derby147342115624
6Norwich147341917224
7Nottm Forest145722115622
8Bristol City146441814422
9Blackburn145631719-221
10Swansea145541511420
11Birmingham144821613320
12Wigan146261618-220
13QPR146261419-520
14Sheff Wed145452023-319
15Brentford144642319418
16Aston Villa144642222018
17Stoke144551820-217
18Bolton144461119-816
19Preston143472328-513
20Millwall143471623-713
21Rotherham143471020-1013
22Reading143381923-412
23Hull142391121-109
24Ipswich141671122-119
