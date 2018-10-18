Friday's back pages

Daily Star
The Daily Star leads with Gary Pallister's comments about Romelu Lukaku
Daily Mirror
Pallister's comments also feature on the back of the Daily Mirror
Daily Mail backpage
The Dialy Mail says Alexis Sanchez wants to leave Man Utd
Metro back page
Mauricio Pochettino's comments about Tottenham's lack of signings lead the Metro's back page

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you