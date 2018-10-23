Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade: Mane in contention following surgery

Sadio Mane has scored four Premier League goals this season

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could feature in his side's Champions League game with Red Star Belgrade a week after having surgery on a hand injury.

Mane, 26, missed Saturday's Premier League win at Huddersfield after damaging his hand playing for Senegal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Mane was in contention to feature but Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita will not play.

Midfielder Henderson has a hamstring injury and will also miss Saturday's Premier League home game with Cardiff.

"Mane looked good in training the last few days, completely normal, and if nothing happens he is in contention," said Klopp, whose side is second in Group C.

"Henderson is not serious but he will not be available for this weekend either, so the next two games he is out."

Liverpool hope to take advantage of Red Star ban

Having lost to Napoli after conceding a late goal in Italy last time out, Klopp is targeting the visit of Red Star to return to winning ways in Europe.

The Serbian champions are bottom of the group with one point from two games and were banned from selling tickets to supporters for the game at Anfield after incidents during and after their team's play-off round tie away to RB Saltzburg on 29 August.

Klopp hopes that will prove an advantage to Liverpool on the night.

"It's not nice for the people from Belgrade but we would not have had a problem if their fans had been here," added the German.

"We are looked at as one of the most experienced sides in the competition, but we are still pretty fresh compared to other teams in the competition.

"We need to be on our toes and it will be difficult for Belgrade, and that is good."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have won one game in five in all competitions

'Red Star double header crucial to Liverpool'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote: "Liverpool are now third favourites to reach the Champions League last 16 from Group C after losing to Napoli three weeks ago. The Serie A team have 63% chance of progress while Liverpool are just behind on 62% according to the Euro Club Index.

"Paris St-Germain are favourites but are far from certain to go through with 73% chance of a place in the last 16. Group C is the only group in which three teams currently have at least 60% chance of finishing in the top two and is therefore the most open of the eight groups.

"Liverpool's next two matches, against the group's minnows Red Star, are therefore crucial to the Reds' chance of a place in the knockout phase."

'Unbeaten in 16 home games in major European competitions'