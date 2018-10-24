Champions League - Group C
PSG20:00Napoli
Venue: Parc des Princes, France

Paris Saint Germain v Napoli

Follow tonight's Champions League action live

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14Bernat
  • 6Verratti
  • 25Rabiot
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Neymar
  • 11Di María
  • 9Cavani

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Nkunku
  • 27Diaby
  • 34N'Soki
  • 50Cibois

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 17Hamsik
  • 8Ruiz
  • 7Callejón
  • 14Mertens
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Hysaj
  • 27Karnezis
  • 30Rog
  • 42Diawara
  • 99Milik
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Monaco301226-41
4Club Brugge301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham301247-31
4PSV Eindhoven301227-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Crvena Zvezda201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32105147
2Bayern Munich32105147
3Benfica310235-23
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32016336
2Lyon31207615
3Hoffenheim302167-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32015236
2Roma32018356
3CSKA Moscow311135-24
4Viktoria Plzen301239-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
View full Champions League tables

