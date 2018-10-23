Champions League - Group B
PSV Eindhoven17:55Tottenham
Venue: Philips Stadion

Champions League: PSV Eindhoven v Tottenham - Dele Alli out injured

Dele Alli
Alli last played for Tottenham in the Carabao Cup win over Watford last month

Tottenham will still be without midfielder Dele Alli, who has a hamstring injury, for their crucial Champions League game at PSV Eindhoven.

Alli, 22, has missed the last four games but is building up his fitness after returning to training.

Defenders Danny Rose (groin) and Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) are still out.

Spurs and PSV have both lost their opening two Group B games, with Barcelona and Inter Milan collecting maximum points so far.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 24th October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Club Brugge200214-30
4Monaco200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham200236-30
4PSV Eindhoven200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Crvena Zvezda201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich31203125
2Ajax21104134
3Benfica210134-13
4AEK Athens301226-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon21104314
2Man City21013303
3Shakhtar Donetsk20204402
4Hoffenheim201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow21103214
2Real Madrid21013123
3Roma21015323
4Viktoria Plzen201127-51

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22005056
2Man Utd21103034
3Valencia302102-22
4Young Boys301206-61
View full Champions League tables

