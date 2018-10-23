Champions League: PSV Eindhoven v Tottenham - Dele Alli out injured

Alli last played for Tottenham in the Carabao Cup win over Watford last month

Tottenham will still be without midfielder Dele Alli, who has a hamstring injury, for their crucial Champions League game at PSV Eindhoven.

Alli, 22, has missed the last four games but is building up his fitness after returning to training.

Defenders Danny Rose (groin) and Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) are still out.

Spurs and PSV have both lost their opening two Group B games, with Barcelona and Inter Milan collecting maximum points so far.