Match ends, Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0.
Roma v CSKA Moscow
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 24Florenzi
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 18Santon
- 16De RossiSubstituted forSchickat 81'minutes
- 42Nzonzi
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forKolarovat 73'minutes
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forCristanteat 68'minutes
- 92El Shaarawy
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 4Cristante
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 11Kolarov
- 14Schick
- 15Marcano
- 22Zaniolo
- 83Mirante
CSKA Moscow
- 1Pomazun
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 3ChernovSubstituted forKhosonovat 57'minutes
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 23Magnússon
- 14NababkinBooked at 71mins
- 8Vlasic
- 77Akhmetov
- 98OblyakovSubstituted forDzagoevat 57'minutes
- 17SigurdssonBooked at 88mins
- 9ChalovSubstituted forNishimuraat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Dzagoev
- 15Efremov
- 19Nishimura
- 22Kyrnats
- 72Gordyushenko
- 75Zhamaletdinov
- 80Khosonov
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0.
Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).
Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrik Schick following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Takuma Nishimura replaces Fedor Chalov.
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Kostas Manolas (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross.
Booking
Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow).
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ilya Pomazun.
Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.
Offside, CSKA Moscow. Ilzat Akhmetov tries a through ball, but Alan Dzagoev is caught offside.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Davide Santon.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Attempt missed. Hördur Magnússon (CSKA Moscow) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Dzagoev with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Patrik Schick replaces Daniele De Rossi.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Attempt blocked. Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Dzagoev.
Attempt blocked. Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Dzagoev.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Hördur Magnússon.
Booking
Kirill Nababkin (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kirill Nababkin (CSKA Moscow).
Attempt missed. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ilzat Akhmetov.
Hand ball by Khetag Khosonov (CSKA Moscow).
Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Bryan Cristante replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Offside, Roma. Alessandro Florenzi tries a through ball, but Cengiz Ünder is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.