Champions League - Group G
Roma3CSKA Moscow0

Roma v CSKA Moscow

Line-ups

Roma

  • 1Olsen
  • 24Florenzi
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 18Santon
  • 16De RossiSubstituted forSchickat 81'minutes
  • 42Nzonzi
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forKolarovat 73'minutes
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forCristanteat 68'minutes
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 4Cristante
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 11Kolarov
  • 14Schick
  • 15Marcano
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 83Mirante

CSKA Moscow

  • 1Pomazun
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 3ChernovSubstituted forKhosonovat 57'minutes
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 23Magnússon
  • 14NababkinBooked at 71mins
  • 8Vlasic
  • 77Akhmetov
  • 98OblyakovSubstituted forDzagoevat 57'minutes
  • 17SigurdssonBooked at 88mins
  • 9ChalovSubstituted forNishimuraat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Dzagoev
  • 15Efremov
  • 19Nishimura
  • 22Kyrnats
  • 72Gordyushenko
  • 75Zhamaletdinov
  • 80Khosonov
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamCSKA Moscow
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home21
Away12
Shots on Target
Home13
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0.

Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).

Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrik Schick following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Takuma Nishimura replaces Fedor Chalov.

Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Kostas Manolas (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross.

Booking

Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow).

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ilya Pomazun.

Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.

Offside, CSKA Moscow. Ilzat Akhmetov tries a through ball, but Alan Dzagoev is caught offside.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Davide Santon.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.

Attempt missed. Hördur Magnússon (CSKA Moscow) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Dzagoev with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Patrik Schick replaces Daniele De Rossi.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.

Attempt blocked. Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Dzagoev.

Attempt blocked. Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Dzagoev.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Cengiz Ünder.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Hördur Magnússon.

Booking

Kirill Nababkin (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kirill Nababkin (CSKA Moscow).

Attempt missed. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ilzat Akhmetov.

Hand ball by Khetag Khosonov (CSKA Moscow).

Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Bryan Cristante replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.

Offside, Roma. Alessandro Florenzi tries a through ball, but Cengiz Ünder is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Club Brugge200214-30
4Monaco200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham200236-30
4PSV Eindhoven200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Crvena Zvezda201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32105147
2Bayern Munich32105147
3Benfica310235-23
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32016336
2Lyon31207615
3Hoffenheim302167-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32015236
2Roma32018356
3CSKA Moscow311135-24
4Viktoria Plzen301239-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you