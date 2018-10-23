Champions League - Group E
AEK Athens0Bayern Munich2

AEK Athens 0-2 Bayern Munich: Under-pressure Kovac gets another boost

Javi Martinez (right) scores spectacular first for Bayern Munich
Javi Martinez (right) scored his second European goal in 49 appearances for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich scored twice in three minutes as they beat AEK Athens in the Champions League to further ease the pressure on coach Niko Kovac.

The German champions ended a league run of no wins in four against Wolfsburg last weekend, and on Tuesday goals from Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski ensured a second successive victory.

Martinez opened the scoring with a scissor-kick finish in the 61st minute.

Lewandowski tapped home two minutes later from Rafinha's low cross.

Kovac, recruited in the summer, has received backing from the Bayern board despite his side's indifferent start to the domestic campaign. However, the Croat admitted there had been "a lot of pressure" going into the game against Wolfsburg.

The five-time European champions lead Group E in the Champions League with seven points from three games. Ajax are second with four points from two games - they play Benfica at 20:00 BST.

Elsewhere, Group H sides Young Boys and Valencia drew 1-1. The Spanish side took the lead through on-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who rounded goalkeeper Marco Wolfli and slotted home in the 26th minute.

Guillaume Hoarau equalised from the spot for the Swiss side after Djibril Sow had been brought down by Daniel Parejo.

Line-ups

AEK Athens

  • 1Barkas
  • 2Bakakis
  • 5Lampropoulos
  • 19Chygrynskiy
  • 23Hult
  • 25GalanopoulosSubstituted forBritoat 84'minutes
  • 8Gomes Simoes
  • 20MantalosSubstituted fordos Santos Saldanhaat 76'minutes
  • 17KlonaridisSubstituted forBoyéat 64'minutes
  • 14Bakasetas
  • 22Ponce

Substitutes

  • 4Oikonomou
  • 9Giakoumakis
  • 12Brito
  • 15Cosic
  • 16Tsintotas
  • 31Boyé
  • 95dos Santos Saldanha

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 11RodríguezSubstituted forGoretzkaat 62'minutes
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 10Robben
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forWagnerat 84'minutes
  • 22GnabrySubstituted forMüllerat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 17Boateng
  • 18Goretzka
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 27Alaba
  • 35Renato Sanches
Referee:
Aleksey Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamAEK AthensAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home6
Away19
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, AEK Athens 0, FC Bayern München 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AEK Athens 0, FC Bayern München 2.

Attempt missed. Alef (AEK Athens) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Vasilios Lampropoulos.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Substitution

Substitution, AEK Athens. Rodrigo Galo replaces Konstantinos Galanopoulos.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Robert Lewandowski.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, AEK Athens. Alef replaces Petros Mantalos.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Serge Gnabry.

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

Niklas Hult (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens).

Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vasilios Lampropoulos with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Javi Martínez.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dmytro Chygrynskiy.

Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens).

Substitution

Substitution, AEK Athens. Lucas Boyé replaces Viktor Klonaridis.

Goal!

Goal! AEK Athens 0, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafinha.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces James Rodríguez.

Goal!

Goal! AEK Athens 0, FC Bayern München 1. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Konstantinos Galanopoulos.

Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).

Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Niklas Hult (AEK Athens).

Attempt missed. Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Konstantinos Galanopoulos.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 23rd October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Club Brugge200214-30
4Monaco200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham200236-30
4PSV Eindhoven200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Crvena Zvezda201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32105147
2Ajax31204135
3Benfica311134-14
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon31204315
2Man City31113304
3Shakhtar Donetsk30304403
4Hoffenheim302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32014136
2CSKA Moscow31203215
3Roma31115324
4Viktoria Plzen301228-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
View full Champions League tables

