Match ends, AEK Athens 0, FC Bayern München 2.
AEK Athens 0-2 Bayern Munich: Under-pressure Kovac gets another boost
-
- From the section Champions League
Bayern Munich scored twice in three minutes as they beat AEK Athens in the Champions League to further ease the pressure on coach Niko Kovac.
The German champions ended a league run of no wins in four against Wolfsburg last weekend, and on Tuesday goals from Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski ensured a second successive victory.
Martinez opened the scoring with a scissor-kick finish in the 61st minute.
Lewandowski tapped home two minutes later from Rafinha's low cross.
Kovac, recruited in the summer, has received backing from the Bayern board despite his side's indifferent start to the domestic campaign. However, the Croat admitted there had been "a lot of pressure" going into the game against Wolfsburg.
The five-time European champions lead Group E in the Champions League with seven points from three games. Ajax are second with four points from two games - they play Benfica at 20:00 BST.
Elsewhere, Group H sides Young Boys and Valencia drew 1-1. The Spanish side took the lead through on-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who rounded goalkeeper Marco Wolfli and slotted home in the 26th minute.
Guillaume Hoarau equalised from the spot for the Swiss side after Djibril Sow had been brought down by Daniel Parejo.
Line-ups
AEK Athens
- 1Barkas
- 2Bakakis
- 5Lampropoulos
- 19Chygrynskiy
- 23Hult
- 25GalanopoulosSubstituted forBritoat 84'minutes
- 8Gomes Simoes
- 20MantalosSubstituted fordos Santos Saldanhaat 76'minutes
- 17KlonaridisSubstituted forBoyéat 64'minutes
- 14Bakasetas
- 22Ponce
Substitutes
- 4Oikonomou
- 9Giakoumakis
- 12Brito
- 15Cosic
- 16Tsintotas
- 31Boyé
- 95dos Santos Saldanha
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forGoretzkaat 62'minutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10Robben
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forWagnerat 84'minutes
- 22GnabrySubstituted forMüllerat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 17Boateng
- 18Goretzka
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 27Alaba
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Aleksey Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AEK Athens 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Attempt missed. Alef (AEK Athens) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Vasilios Lampropoulos.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Rodrigo Galo replaces Konstantinos Galanopoulos.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Alef replaces Petros Mantalos.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Serge Gnabry.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Niklas Hult (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens).
Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vasilios Lampropoulos with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Javi Martínez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dmytro Chygrynskiy.
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens).
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Lucas Boyé replaces Viktor Klonaridis.
Goal!
Goal! AEK Athens 0, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafinha.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces James Rodríguez.
Goal!
Goal! AEK Athens 0, FC Bayern München 1. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Konstantinos Galanopoulos.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Niklas Hult (AEK Athens).
Attempt missed. Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Konstantinos Galanopoulos.