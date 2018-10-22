Champions League - Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk20:00Man City
Venue: Metalist Stadium

Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola: "From what I saw last season we are not ready, that's what I feel."

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is in contention to play against Shakhtar Donetsk having recovered from a groin injury, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The right-back missed Saturday's 5-0 win over Burnley with the problem.

"If they are here it is because they are ready to play," said the Spaniard.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan remains unavailable because of a hamstring problem and Brazil full-back Danilo is also sidelined having sustained an ankle injury on international duty.

On the eve of their game in Ukraine, Guardiola reiterated that his side are still not ready to win the Champions League. City are second in Group F with three points from two games.

"We are going to put in all effort to win this competition, but from what I saw last season we are not ready, that's what I feel," said the former Barcelona boss, whose side were dumped out by Liverpool at the quarter-final stage earlier this year. "That doesn't mean we are not going to try.

"It's one important thing to win this kind of title, you have to be pushed, not just by the manager, by everyone surrounding Manchester City that we have to win it - and still we don't have that feeling, the feeling that the fans are pushing that we have to win the Champions League."

Chance of City progress

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote

Gracenote chart

Manchester City's win in Hoffenheim coupled with Olympique Lyon's failure to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in France has brought Manchester City's chance of progress back to where it was before they lost at home to Lyon.

The Euro Club Index gives City an 88% chance of making it through to the knockout phase of the Champions League, making them the most likely of the four English teams - Man City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester United - to get there.

A return of at least four points from the next two matches against Shakhtar will make City's progress more or less certain.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This will be the third meeting between Shakhtar Donetsk and City, with the sides having also faced off in the group stages of the Champions League last season.
  • The home side has won both previous meetings between Shakhtar and City, with the Etihad-outfit winning 2-0 and the Ukrainian side winning 2-1 in the Champions League group stages last season.

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • Shakhtar have never lost a home match against an English side in European competition (W5 D2), with their most recent such game being a 2-1 win against Man City in the Champions League last season.
  • Shakhtar have scored at least twice in each of their last seven home Champions League games, losing just one of those (W5 D1).
  • Seventeen of Shakhtar's last 19 Champions league goals have been scored by players from South American countries, including 14 from Brazil.
  • Shakhtar's Moraes has scored in two of his last three Champions League appearances, after netting in just one of his previous 12 in the competition.

Manchester City

  • City have won four of their last six Champions League away games, losing the other two.
  • They have only failed to score in one of their last 15 Champions League group stage games, with this coming in a 0-4 defeat to Barcelona in October 2016.
  • Striker Sergio Aguero has played 49 Champions League games for City and could become the first player to make 50 appearances for them in the competition.
  • Aguero has scored 22 goals in the Champions League group stages for City - only Didier Drogba (23 for Chelsea) has more for an English club.

Tuesday 23rd October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Club Brugge200214-30
4Monaco200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham200236-30
4PSV Eindhoven200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Crvena Zvezda201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax21104134
2Bayern Munich21103124
3Benfica210134-13
4AEK Athens200226-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon21104314
2Man City21013303
3Shakhtar Donetsk20204402
4Hoffenheim201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow21103214
2Real Madrid21013123
3Roma21015323
4Viktoria Plzen201127-51

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22005056
2Man Utd21103034
3Valencia201102-21
4Young Boys200206-60
View full Champions League tables

