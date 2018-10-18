PSG v Red Star Belgrade: Uefa open investigation into crowd trouble

PSG forward Neymar scored a hat-trick in the victory over Red Star Belgrade

Uefa has opened an investigation into crowd trouble during Paris St-Germain's 6-1 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade this month.

Both clubs have been charged after crowd disturbances at Parc des Princes on 3 October.

More than 1,000 Red Star fans attended the match despite Uefa banning the club from selling tickets to supporters.

French authorities are also investigating the game over potential match-fixing.

However, this separate investigation relates to fan behaviour.

Following the defeat by PSG, Red Star have also been charged with illicit chants while the hosts were charged after fans set off fireworks inside the stadium.

European football's governing body also fined PSG 20,000 euros (£17,601) and warned manager Thomas Tuchel after the match kicked off late.

The match-fixing investigation was opened after French newspaper L'Equipe reported on 12 October that a Red Star official allegedly placed a bet of almost 5m euros (£4.4m) on the Serbian club to lose by five goals.

The French National Finance Prosecutor (PNF) is investigating the claims after being alerted by Uefa. Both clubs deny any wrongdoing.

PSG are third in Champions League Group C, behind Liverpool but level on three points after two games, with Red Star bottom and Napoli currently top.

Red Star were charged following a pitch invasion and the setting off of fireworks in their Champions League qualifying play-off win over RB Salzburg in August.

Uefa subsequently banned the Serbian champions from selling tickets to fans for the away ties at PSG and Liverpool (24 October).

Merseyside Police match commander superintendent Paul White said: "We are aware of the Uefa ban on Red Star Belgrade selling tickets for this fixture to their fans.

"We will have a comprehensive policing operation in place, working alongside both clubs and Serbian police, in preparation for this fixture to ensure spectators are kept safe and to smoothly facilitate the movements of those travelling to and from the game.

"There will be additional officers on duty at the ground and we will have a city centre policing plan in place throughout the day, to further ensure that spectators and visitors to the city are kept safe."