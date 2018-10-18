Kyle Lafferty: Rangers confirm Northern Ireland striker will miss Hamilton match

Rangers admit Kyle Lafferty failed to fully comply with protocol

Rangers have confirmed that striker Kyle Lafferty has been blocked from playing against Hamilton Academical on Sunday by the Irish FA.

Northern Ireland's governing body invoked Fifa's five-day rule after the 31-year-old withdrew from their Nations League squad.

Lafferty told manager Michael O'Neill that he had an Achilles injury.

"Talks have been held among all parties and Rangers understands the position of the Irish FA," the Ibrox club said.

"Kyle did not comply fully with international protocol but remains available for international selection."

Northern Ireland face Republic of Ireland in a friendly on 15 November in Dublin before finishing their Nations League campaign with a match against Austria in Belfast on 18 November.

Lafferty called O'Neill at midnight the night before he was due to meet up with the national team for their games against Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina, and an angry O'Neill indicated that he would pursue the matter.

Under world governing body Fifa's rules, players who withdraw injured from international duty can be prevented from playing for their club for a further five days after the end of the international window.

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Kenny Miller told BBC Scotland he believes the IFA's decision "is clearly going to anger Kyle" and would not help his national association - or a player who has been an important part of their side.

However, former Northern Ireland captain Iain Dowie said it was up to Lafferty to clear the air with the IFA and O'Neill - and convince them he still wants to play for his country.

What do Fifa's rules state?

"A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club with which he is registered during the period for which he has been released or should have been released pursuant to the provisions of this annexe.

"This restriction on playing for the club shall, moreover, be prolonged by five days in the event that the player, for whatsoever reason, did not wish to or was unable to comply with the call-up."