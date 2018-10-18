Craig Levein: Hearts can do without John Souttar & Uche Ikpeazu

Media playback is not supported on this device Hearts' Craig Levein reveals John Souttar and Uche Ikpeazu injury blows

Hearts manager Craig Levein believes his summer signing spree means his side can compensate for the loss of injured pair John Souttar and Uche Ikpeazu.

Souttar started the season in partnership with Christophe Berra but both centre-backs will now be out until at least February with hip and hamstring problems respectively.

Striker Ikpeazu has also been ruled out for five months with a foot issue.

"Our recruitment was good and we've got adequate replacements," Levein said.

"We've got a lot of good players waiting in the wings patiently to get an opportunity to play."

Jimmy Dunne, the 20-year-old on loan from Burnley, has replaced Berra in recent weeks, but Clevid Dikamona has made just four substitute appearances since joining from Israeli club Bnei Sakhnin, while veteran Northern Ireland international Aaron Hughes has only made three starts.

Manager Levein acknowledged that it is not an "ideal situation" and that his side are now a "little bit thin" in defence.

The timing is not great for Hearts either, with their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership down to two points as they prepare to host Aberdeen on Saturday.

The imposing presence of Ikpeazu in attack has played a big part in their early season success, but Levein said that the injuries present an "interesting" challenge for the younger members of his squad.

Teenage midfielders Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald, plus 21-year-old Canada defender Marcus Godinho, are among those waiting their chance, while Sean Clare is could make his debut.

"He'll be involved at some point on Saturday," Levein said of the summer signing from Sheffield Wednesday.

"Harry Cochrane's hardly kicked a ball this season through injury; he's back. Young Anthony McDonald, who we used quite a lot last season, he's not played. So we've got the use of him as well."