Kenny Shiels: Derry preparing for 'two-game weekend'

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels must prepare his team for a run of three games in seven days

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Derry City v Cork City Date: Friday, 19 October Venue: Brandywell Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle; score updates and report on BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels says his team are determined to upset Cork City in their final home game of the season.

The Candystripes host last year's champions on Friday before finishing their campaign with visits to Bray Wanderers and St Patrick's Athletic.

Derry have not played since a 1-0 win over Limerick on 5 October but now face a run of three games in seven days.

"We have to prepare for both matches, the Cork and Bray games, it's a two-game weekend," said Shiels.

Derry, who are seventh in the table, travel to the Carlisle Grounds to play already-relegated Bray on Monday before finishing the season against St Pat's at Richmond Park on 26 October.

"Of course, we want to win every game that we play and there is no such thing as dead rubbers in teams that I put out and that's what I've told the players," said Shiels of their final home fixture of the year.

"We've got a lot to play for this season and with three games left, if we win three out of the three - I said it when it was four - if we can win these last three then lets see where it takes us. I have a very strong feeling it will take us into the European slot."

The Candystripes could finish the season in fifth place if they win their remaining three games while second-place Cork have now switched their focus to next month's FAI Cup final against Dundalk after finishing behind the Lilywhites in the title race.

Shiels is not expecting his opposite number to field an under-strength team at the Brandywell: "It's not in their make-up, that's not the way John Caulfield works.

"He's very deliberate in what he does and he's very efficient and he has his teams ready for every game.

"I think they will play probably as preparation for the Cup final, not to avoid injuries, they don't do it that way.

"They'll play in a way in which they'll say 'lets get a template for these two games, Derry are quite similar to Dundalk in the way they play so let's set-up with the Cup final team. I think that might be what he'll do."

Conor McDermott and Gavin Peers have both been ruled out of Friday's game through injury while fellow defender Danny Seaborne is struggling with an ankle complaint.

Cork midfielder Conor McCormack is suspended for the visit to the Brandywell while Colm Horgan, Johnny Dunleavy and Steven Beattie have also been ruled out through injury.