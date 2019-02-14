Artificial pitches: The good, the bad and the regulations

Hamilton's artificial surface was ranked the worst pitch in the country in a player poll last year

Artificial pitches are used by a quarter of all top-flight Scottish clubs - Hamilton Academical, Kilmarnock and Livingston.

PFA Scotland have said a survey of players at clubs with grass surfaces gave a 100% response against the use of synthetic pitches.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes they don't belong in elite football, while Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers once claimed he had "yet to see a good game on a plastic pitch".

Are they really that bad? What specifically does the Scottish FA do to ensure they are up to standard?

Are artificial pitches actually "the way ahead"? Or will the Scottish Professional Football League respond to the latest survey?

Who considers them bad and why?

In a previous survey of Scottish Professional Football League players, two of the three lowest-ranked pitches were the artificial surfaces used by Scottish Premiership clubs Hamilton Academical and Kilmarnock.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists "people have to listen" to players' concerns.

"In terms of the players, they don't like playing on it. Simply, every player I speak to hates playing on the Astro," he said.

"I understand the financial reasons why certain clubs have got it, but in general, I feel the country would be much better off with grass pitches.

"But players are the most important people in football and they are really uncomfortable playing on it. If they want change, people have to listen."

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre added: "My big gripe about plastic pitches is they are all different. In our league, if you look at Kilmarnock, it is totally different to Livingston.

"Having been to Falkirk several times and Queen of the South, which we have been on this year, they are all completely different.

"And that's where I am not a fan of it. I wasn't a fan of them as a player and I'm not a fan as a manager."

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy was stretchered off after an injury on Kilmarnock's artificial surface

'It looks a bit Mickey Mouse'

Aberdeen defender Dom Ball was one of the players who voted against the use of artificial pitches in the latest Scottish PFA survey.

"I signed the petition to hopefully get rid of them, along with a lot of my teammates," he said.

"Playing in top-flight football, especially in the Scottish League, which is improving and developing, I think to move forward, grass pitches are favoured. Playing on them and even training on them at certain times… grass pitches are definitely better."

Former Motherwell and Celtic sriker Scott McDonald believes that, while the pitches may have a place in grassroots football and lower levels, the inclusion in top-flight football is damaging the Scottish game.

"If Scottish football is serious about the spectacle it's trying to output to the rest of the world, personally I think it looks a bit Mickey Mouse when you see three Astroturf pitches in your top league", McDonald said.

"It's false. It's like putting a golfer on 4G to play golf. The game of football was played originally on grass and that's what it's meant to be on."

What are the rules and regulations?

With so many voices against the surfaces, it puts into question how the pitches are approved.

Sports Labs, an independent laboratory that works with Fifa on the testing of artificial pitches, assess Scottish stadiums for the SPFL during the close season.

Materials are inspected and certified before being approved for use by Fifa - and then the laid pitch is inspected.

While Fifa inspection and approval is an annual process, for the three artificial pitches in the Premiership, the SPFL instructs three further in-season random tests without warning.

What are the benefits?

While many current professionals and managers are critical of the artificial pitches, former SFA chief executive Gordon Smith believes this attitude will gradually change over the coming years.

"As time goes on, you'll find a lot of young players that are coming through have played most of their youth football and their career on artificial surfaces and therefore don't have a negativity towards it," Smith said.

"They're getting so used to playing on good pitches now that I think it's the way ahead.

"I go to a lot of kids football games and the worst surface I've seen in the last year was the one time my little grandson played on grass - and the pitch was absolutely awful.

"There were big lumpy bits of grass, they could hardly pass the ball on it, they could hardly run with the ball on it and there were holes in it."

Gordon Smith believes the artificial pitches often offer a "much better alternative"

'A much better alternative'

Smith disagrees with Rodgers' suggestion that the quality of game is poorer on artificial surfaces.

"I've seen Barcelona play on one in a European match in Russia and you wouldn't have known it was an artificial surface," Smith added.

"As long as there's a good cushion of underlay on these pitches, it does make a big difference and it gives the same quality as playing on grass.

"Artificial surfaces can still provide a very good alternative to grass - and sometimes a much better alternative."