The Gambia protest over Togo defender Adewale Olufade.

Adewale Olufade also known as James Olufade has played club football in both Togo and Cameroon

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has written a a formal complaint to the Confederation of African Football over the eligibility of Togo's Adewale Olufade.

Olufade, whose name is also written as James, played for Togo as they drew 1-1 with The Gambia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on 12 October.

Following the match The Gambia protested that the player is Nigerian and does not meet the necessary criteria to play for Togo.

He did not play in the reverse qualifier on Tuesday, which Togo won 1-0.

The letter from the GFF states that the player is "Nigerian" and also highlights the discrepancies in his name.

"In the match form provided by Togo, his name is listed Adewale Oloufade but in the Caf system he is registered as James Adewale Olufade and his date of birth as 21 August 1994," the protest states.

Under Fifa's regulations a player must fulfil one four criteria to play for a national team if he chooses to change nationality.

He was born on the territory of the relevant association; His biological mother or biological father was born on the territory of the relevant association; His grandmother or grandfather was born on the territory of the relevant association; He has lived continuously for at least five years after reaching the age of 18 on the territory of the relevant association.

The 24-year-old has played club football in both Togo and Cameroon, he made his international debut in a 0-0 draw with Benin in September.

Olufade's older brother, Adekanmi, also played international football for Togo and currently works as a coach in the country.