Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Lafferty, Celtic, Brown, Dundee, Barry Ferguson, Morton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill will hold talks with Kyle Lafferty and the Rangers management that could yet save the striker's international career. (Daily Record)

Celtic skipper Scott Brown has revealed he is already in talks with Hoops chiefs Peter Lawwell and Brendan Rodgers over a backroom role. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson is ready to make his return to football management with Lowland League leaders Kelty Hearts after insisting he has been "blown away" by the structure, set-up and ambition of the Fife club. (Scotsman)

Michael Gardyne reckons new Dundee boss Jim McIntyre will relish being chucked in at the deep end all over again after helping lift Ross County from the drop zone. (Scottish Sun)

Morton chairman Crawford Rae has refused to rule out takeover talks with associates of Newcastle owner Mike Ashley. (Daily Mail)

Ex-Rangers supremo Derek Llambias has denied Mike Ashley was involved in a shock buyout of Morton. (Scottish Sun)

Former Arsenal superstar Robert Pires has revealed that he almost joined Rangers after being shown the door by the English giants. (Herald)

Newcomers Eleven Sports are poised to go head-to-head with BT Sport and Sky for the rights to show live Scottish football. (Daily Mail)

Oli Shaw reckons Celtic winger James Forrest has every reason to be wary of Hibs given the team's recent record against Brendan Rodgers' side. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes the international break has given his squad some much needed respite following an unprecedented run of injuries and suspensions. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has no doubts about surprise call-up Sam Skinner's commitment to Scotland despite the fact the Devon-born Exeter Chiefs forward knocked back a chance to go on this summer's tour. (Scotsman)

Josh Taylor says he is in the "best shape since he turned pro" as he prepares to fight Ryan Martin in the World Boxing Super Series quarter-finals. (East Lothian Courier)