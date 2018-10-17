Thursday's back pages 17 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/45897529 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Mirror, Manchester United's current players said to be angry by the criticism from the club's former stars In the Daily Telegraph, Shahid Khan abandons a £600m deal for Wembley In the Daily Star, Thierry Henry to manage Guardiola-style "Football's Staying Home" says the Daily Express as Shahid Khan abandons his bid to buy Wembley Shahid Khan calling off his bid for Wembley in the Metro The collapse of the Wembley sale again in the Independent Karen Carney's winning penalty for Chelsea Ladies is in iSport In the Daily Mail, "Wembley Sale Cancelled" In the Guardian - "no deal" for Khan