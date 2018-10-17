Kyle Lafferty must want to play for NI - Iain Dowie

Iain Dowie won 59 caps for Northern Ireland between 1990 and 2000

Ex-Northern Ireland captain Iain Dowie has urged Michael O'Neill and Kyle Lafferty to clear the air after the player's withdrawal from the squad.

In response, the Irish FA invoked Fifa's five-day rule to block Lafferty from playing for Rangers this weekend.

The striker cannot feature for his club against Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

"Kyle has done a fantastic job for us, he's a very important player for Northern Ireland but you've got to want play for your country," said Dowie.

"I don't know what is going on, it may be that he has got a legitimate injury and if he has that's fine but at the very heart of this you've got to want to play for Northern Ireland.

"No manager would have ever told me ever to pull out of a Northern Ireland squad nor any friend close to me would have even asked me that so I don't know the full story but if he's not injured he should have been there."

On the night before he was due to join the Northern Ireland camp for the Nations League matches against Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina, Lafferty told O'Neill that he had an Achilles injury but, speaking before their match against Austria in Vienna, the Northern Ireland boss indicated that he would be pursuing the matter.

Under Fifa rules, players who withdraw from international duty through injury can be prevented from playing for their club for a further five days after the end of the international window.

"That would tell you something about Michael's mindset. I think he's very disappointed," said Dowie of the IFA's decision.

"To pull out on the Sunday, I don't know the full ins and outs of it, but Michael seems a fairly straight, down the line, proper lad who tells you how it is and he'd expect better than that from Kyle but if Kyle has got a genuine injury then fine but they must resolve it between them, they can't let it fester.

"I think he's rightly invoking the five-day rule, I think that's important, but if he finds out he has got an injury then lets get it sorted and get him back in the squad."

Lafferty's former Ibrox team-mate Kenny Miller has criticised the IFA's decision to block the player from lining-out this weekend and warned that it is a move that is "clearly going to anger" the 31-year-old forward but Dowie is confident that both sides will come to a solution.

"Michael would be clever enough to go and have a chat with Kyle and if he has pulled out because of something silly then that needs to be resolved very quickly because Kyle is a very important player for us... He's done some fantastic things," added Dowie.

"[He was a] Major part in getting us to the Euros, a major part. So let's not forget the good work he's done and he's got plenty of goodwill in the tank but it is disappointing if he's pulled out and he's not injured."