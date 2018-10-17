Gareth Bale still Wales free-kick master - Harry Wilson

Media playback is not supported on this device Scoring makes everything better, says Wales match-winner Harry Wilson

Harry Wilson acknowledges that he will have to play second fiddle to Gareth Bale as Wales' dead-ball specialist, despite his match-winning free-kick against the Republic of Ireland.

Bale was injured for the Nations League game and Wilson, 21, took centre stage.

The Liverpool midfielder has produced similar strikes while on loan at Derby County this season.

"I'll be putting my name forward but I think he (Bale) is still at the front of the queue," Wilson said.

"When Gareth is here we stand back and watch him take them because he is that good.

"But it is important to have a couple of players good on dead balls. It is good to have that option."

Wilson signed a new five-year deal at Liverpool last summer and hopes his season-long loan working under Derby manager Frank Lampard, the former Chelsea and England midfielder, will act as a launch pad to his Anfield career.

Lampard has praised Wilson's quality and work ethic and Wilson has enjoyed honing his free-kick technique on the training ground, which he put to devastating use when Derby knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup in September.

"I practice them a lot after training, putting them in different positions," Wilson said.

"It's important to have a couple in case the free-kick is a bit further out or closer in. I try to vary the technique.

"You see players like Bale and (Cristiano) Ronaldo who try to get that movement, and then other players like (David) Beckham when he was playing have got that whip.

"I think it's important to use the technique which you feel is most suited."