Crewe Alexandra: Youth coach Carl Everall suspended over safeguarding issue

Crewe Alexandra are currently 18th in League Two

Crewe Alexandra have suspended a youth coach while an investigation into a safeguarding issue is undertaken.

Carl Everall, who is the League Two club's head of foundation, has been suspended after the club notified the Football Association over allegations.

Crewe say "all relevant and appropriate procedures have been followed".

The Guardian reported Everall, who took up his current role 14 months ago, has been suspended by the FA from all football-related activity.

He has been a coach with Crewe's academy since 2013, having previously been a coach at fellow League Two side Port Vale.

Everall, along with his twin brother Simon, organises an annual charity match called the 'Everall Derby' where current and ex-players, along with celebrities, play in memory of Gareth Jones, a talented footballer from Crewe who died of skin cancer at the age of 31 in 2013.