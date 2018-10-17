David Cotterill: Wales forward announces playing retirement

David Cotterill celebrates with Gareth Bale during Wales' Euro 2016 campaign

David Cotterill has announced his retirement from playing.

The 30-year-old forward, who won 24 caps for Wales, started his senior career in 2004 with Bristol City and latterly played for ATK in India.

Cotterill, whose clubs include Wigan Athletic, Sheffield United, Swansea City and Birmingham City, revealed recently to BBC Sport he has suffered from depression during his career.

"The time feels right to hang up my boots," he said on social media.

"I have loved living out my childhood dream but now it is time to start a new chapter in my life, one that will be devoted to helping others.

"I want to say a special thank you to Brian Tinnion for my professional debut at Bristol City and... the Welsh national team for presenting me with career-defining opportunities such as the Euros 2016.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my years with all of my previous clubs, particularly winning the league with Doncaster, helping Swansea to a promotion and my time at Birmingham City which was one of my longest stints at a club."