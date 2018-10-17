Hayden Coulson: St Mirren loanee returns to Middlesbrough

Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson made 11 appearances for the Premiership side

Hayden Coulson has left St Mirren to return to English Championship side Middlesbrough.

The left-back, 20, was one of Alan Stubbs' summer signings and joined the Paisley club on a season-long loan.

England youth player Coulson made 11 appearances for St Mirren, scoring a penalty in their League Cup shootout win over Kilmarnock.

"The club thank Hayden for his contributions and wish him well for his future career," read a statement.

The defender was an established part of his parent club's under-18 and under-23 set up, but has not yet made an appearance for the first team at Middlesbrough.

