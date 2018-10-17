Wilfried Bony: Swansea City striker close to return from cruciate knee injury

Swansea re-signed striker Wilfried Bony from Premier League champions Manchester City

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is set to return to first-team training after eight months on the sidelines.

Bony, 29, who was linked with a move away from the club last summer, has been out since rupturing his cruciate ligament at Leicester on 3 February.

The Ivory Coast forward's return was hindered by a hamstring injury, but he is now available to resume training.

"Wilfried will join the group for part of the session on Thursday," Swansea manager Graham Potter said.

"He has been working hard."