Greenock Morton: Mike Ashley associates eye takeover and use as feeder club

Sandy Easdale is hoping to buy Morton from chairman Crawford Rae

Associates of Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley are weighing up a takeover bid for Greenock Morton.

Derek Llambias, a former chief executive at Rangers, was at Cappielow this week along with Sandy Easdale, who remains a Rangers shareholder.

They were accompanied by former Newcastle chief scout Graham Carr.

"Their English friends believe that, with proper investment, Morton could be a feeder club for English leagues," said a spokesman for Easdale.

Easdale and his brother, James, another former Rangers director, are considering an approach to current chairman Crawford Rae, backed by Llambias and Carr.

Rae, who had been a director of the Scottish Championship club for 17 years, took over as chairman in April after his father, Douglas, stood down because of ill health.

Morton have yet to comment, but no approach has been made at this stage.

Chief executive Warren Hawke was introduced to Llambias and Carr, father of comedian Alan Carr, by Sandy Easdale at a reserve fixture on Monday.

The news comes as Jonatan Johansson, who was appointed manager in September, told BBC Scotland the current regime has a "big plan" to return to Scotland's top flight after an absence of 30 years.