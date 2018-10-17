Charalampos Mavrias: Hibs sign Greek international defender

Mavrias in action for Karlsruher SC

Hibernian have signed 24-year-old Greek international defender Charalampos Mavrias on a deal until January.

The free agent's contract with Croatian side Rijeka expired in the summer, and has been on trial with the Scottish Premiership club.

Mavrias has also played for Panathinaikos, Sunderland and lower-league German side Karsruher SC.

The Greek has five caps and can play anywhere on the right flank, although is a primarily a full-back.

He featured four times for Sunderland between 2013 and 2016.

Mavrias, known as Harry, said he is excited to have signed with the club and is looking forward to playing with the team.

"From the first day that I came here I saw that it is a very good club. The organisation is amazing and the environment for football is top quality.

"I'm really happy that I have the chance to play in this team."