Morton planning for top-flight return, says Jonatan Johansson

Jonatan Johansson (right) took charge of Morton in September

Greenock Morton are building towards their "big plan" of promotion back to the Scottish top flight, says manager Jonatan Johansson.

The Championship club have not been in the highest division for 30 years, with one year in Scotland's bottom tier in 2002-03.

But new boss Johansson says the long-term project is in motion in Greenock.

"It's a club I know well because I've stayed in the area for a very long time," the Finn tells BBC Scotland.

"I know the chairman has big plans for the club.

"He would obviously like us to get promotion one day. So, of course, the plans are big.

"The fan base is big and, when success has come, the fans have been right behind the team. We want to build that here now."

Appointed into his first managerial role in September, Johansson believes he has brought stability to the Greenock club after the sudden departure of predecessor Ray McKinnon after just three months.

Despite a crazy 14 minutes at home to Ayr United in which his side leaked four goals to lose 5-1, Johansson has delivered three draws to keep Morton just four points outside of the play-offs.

"There were ups and downs at the start," he explains. "You are learning a lot about the players in the team.

"We felt it was important to calm down the situation and make ourselves more solid defensively, to start from that point and build - and that's what we've been doing.

"The work rate has been fantastic and that 20 minutes against Ayr United was a wake-up call for us."

In 2017, Jim Duffy took Morton all the way to the Premiership play-off finals and Johansson has faith in the current group.

"For me, it's about looking forward," the 43-year-old former Rangers, Charlton Athletic and Malmo forward adds.

"I can't change what's been before, so it was about bringing stability to the group and getting the confidence in the players back.

"They took a wee bit of training themselves, which shows character. It also shows they didn't know what was happening, so it was important to get that calmness and harmony back.

"What's been has been. What was important for me was to look forward."